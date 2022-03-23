Munster rugby star Conor Murray proposes to model girlfriend

LOVE IS in the air for Munster rugby star Conor Murray as he has announced his engagement to girlfriend Joanna Cooper.

The pair are currently on a romantic holiday in Dubai where the Ireland star popped the question on Monday.

The Limerick man posted a picture of himself with his new fiance alongside the caption "Phew".

In the photo on Instagram Joanna can be seen with a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger.

The 28-year-old model also shared a picture of her ring with Murray smiling in the background and the caption "Always & Forever".

The couple first got together in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London where the 2015 Miss Universe Ireland winner was based.

Friends and fans of the rugby ace were quick to congratulate the pair on their engagement with plenty of well wishers sending them love on Instagram.

Ireland rugby player Bundee Aki said "Gwaaan" while Conor's teammate Rory Scannell sent his congratulations to the love birds.

The couple jetted off to Dubai after Ireland's Triple Crown win over Scotland at the weekend.