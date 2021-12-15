WATCH: Spellbinding murmuration of starlings captured in Limerick

WHEN the sun drops from the sky, starlings come out to play.
While out for a stroll in Coonagh on Tuesday at dusk, Sean Ryan captured a murmuration of starlings.
He whipped out his iPhone 12 and starting shooting.
"To see them coming low across the Shannon was spectacular," said Sean, who is a photographer and videographer.
Upwards of 100,000 starlings perform their dazzling aerial display in perfect unison. They never crash into each other. It is not known why starlings perform this dance in the sky. Some experts claim it is a show of strength - safety in numbers.
While it is understandable to wish to see this hypnotic display, Sean warns the riverbank is very muddy and a person could easily twist an ankle.
