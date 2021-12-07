WATCH: Flooding and power outages in Limerick as Storm Barra surges

POWER outages and flooding have been reported in areas of Limerick city and county as Storm Barra swirls in over Munster this Tuesday morning.

Householders, farmers and businesses across the country are playing a waiting game in anticipation of the "storm-bomb" which is expected to intensify later.

Flooding was reported earlier this Tuesday morning along the quays in Limerick city - at the side of Sarsfield House, the back of the Hunt Museum and Merchant's Quay, but according to council officials it has subsided following high tide at 8am.

Flood defences held up well in Foynes and Askeaton with no reports of flooding. However, a council spokesperson said the next period of concern is between 8pm to 8.45pm tonight with the next high tide. The Status Red wind warning for Clare and the Shannon Estuary will be in situ then.

The first power outage due to Storm Barra occurred in Cappamore this morning.

However, ESB has already been restored to the customers affected. Just over the Limerick-Tipperary border power has gone out in Kilross. The lights also went out in Cratloe for a period.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have yet to receive a storm-related call.

There is an uncorroborated report of trees down between Ballingarry and Adare. Today’s District Court sitting in Newcastle West was cancelled.

Gardai have reported a quiet morning, largely due to many people working from home with schools and colleges being closed and medical appointments postponed due to the Orange wind warning.

Met Eireann predicts south-easterly winds, later veering north-westerly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h, with localised stronger winds likely, with severe gusts on coasts.

I'd say these poor swans bobbing around on the River Shannon here in #Limerick have had better mornings... ... #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/RtYBJ0zIr4 — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) December 7, 2021

A spokesperson from Limerick City and County Council says they have received no incidents of note so far in the county.

Most people have taken official advice and secured their animals and properties against the high, storm-force winds are expected to hit from 11am.

The Tricolour and Limerick flag under pressure in Kilmallock, Co Limerick as #StormBarra makes its presence known.



➡️Keep an eye on https://t.co/xntZiwbkfy for updates throughout the day! pic.twitter.com/46NeY3kftP — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) December 7, 2021

Limerick IFA chairman Sean Lavery said farmers should take "no risks" in windy conditions like getting on roofs or securing loose materials.

"Doing so when strong winds are blowing is dangerous," said Mr Lavery.