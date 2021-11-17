Search

17/11/2021

WATCH: Limerick publicans 'seeing cancellations' amid new Covid-19 measures

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

PUBLICANS across Limerick are experiencing cancellations in the wake of the new Covid-19 measures, says the local Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) representative.

Paul Flannery, of Flannery's Pub in Shannon Street, was speaking after An Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a raft of fresh restrictions in a bid to control Covid-19 case numbers.

In terms of the hospitality sector, an earlier closing time of midnight is in place for pubs, nightclubs and restaurants, in force from midnight on Thursday. This will, in effect, prevent nightclubs from operating.

From Friday, company bosses are asking their staff to work at home where possible, with Mr Martin saying we are now into a "fourth surge" of Covid-19 cases.

As a result of last night's directive, Mr Flannery says publicans across Limerick have already received phone calls from people cancelling Christmas celebrations.

"From Monday morning, the phones were ringing for places which had been taking bookings with people cancelling their Christmas parties. Is that going to get worse? Is it going to stabilise? Nphet don't want to see people socialising. There is just huge uncertainty and confusion, and what's next is the big question," he said.

"Where is the end, when can we get back to normality," he asked, "Are the boosters going to be rolled out to the entire population which in my view would be the obvious option. It would help reduce hospitalisation of ICU beds, which is where the real issue is in terms of getting the health service out of the pressure zone it's looking like it' going into."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning refused to rule out full lockdown measures if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said this would be "too much to contemplate" for local retailers.

"They have put their heart and soul into keeping their businesses afloat over the last couple of years, they have pivoted. They have introduced new ways of doing business they've never ventured into before. If we hear despite their best efforts, despite mass vaccination across the country, and despite a remote working order, there are still restrictions on movements required and a lockdown of any description, it would really be devastating," she told the Limerick Leader.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media