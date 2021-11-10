Search

WATCH: Limerick's Next Superstar Nessa Markham on her big win

CHECKING your phone in class is more often than not frowned upon, but we are leaving Nessa Markham off this time, as the newly crowned winner of Limerick's Next Superstar competition was overcome with excitement when she realised she was the overall winner.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader (above) this afternoon the Ballingarry native, who just turned 16, confirmed she was 'delighted' to have won, running out of class to tell her music teacher the good news. 

Thousands of limerickleader.ie readers and our esteemed judges cast their votes to crown the winner of Limerick's Next Superstar 2021, the major countywide talent search in association with The South Court Hotel, Fergusons Hearing Aid Centre, CWB, Fitzgerald Skip Hire, Longcourt Hotel, Habit Coffee & Retail and Sarsfield Credit Union.

Limerick's Next Superstar : Nessa Markham

Nessa wowed the public and the judges with her rendition of Finding Wonderland, sung in the beautiful location of St Mary's Cathedral this September. 

Ms Markham topped the final combined poll of judges and public votes ahead of Nadine Moroney and Sarah Dickinson.

Commenting on the competition, Limerick Leader Managing Editor Donn O'Sullivan admitted to being blown away by the talent on show.

"The team here at the Limerick Leader always knew that there was talent in the county, but as each entry came in we were amazed at the showcase of singing and talent on show. We want to thank every single person for taking the time to enter.

"Thanks also to those who voted, in their thousands, and of course thank you to all our entrants for putting themselves forward and showing their talents to the World.

"A final thank you must go to our sponsors. The prize, as you can see below, is second to none and we hope that Nessa enjoys every single one of them. Congratulations to you all for taking part and to Nessa on her win"

For more on Nessa's win, see next weeks print editions of the Limerick Leader and more on the Superstars section of our website. 

The prizes that Nessa has won include:

South Court Hotel - 2 Nights Bed and Breakfast with a 3 course dinner on one evening in either Off The Bone Gastropub or The Curry House Indian restaurant with a cocktail each, early check in and late check out. - €350 Value


Fergusons Hearing Aid - €300 One 4 All 


CWB - Contra deal for full day in recording studio(full details below) 


Fitzgerald Skip Hire - €300 voucher for skip hire


Longcourt Hotel - 1 Night Bed and Breakfast for 2 people in a Superior Room with a 2 course evening meal and a bottle of wine - €250 Value 


Habit Coffee & Retail -  Nespresso Creatista Pro Sage Coffee Machine - Retails @ €400


Sarsfield Credit Union - €200 One 4 All 

