WATCH: AK Ilen sets sail as Limerick Mental Health week kicks off

THE AK Ilen once again took to the waters of the Shannon last night to mark the start of Limerick Mental Health Week.

Bathed in green, the eponymous boat sailed the short distance from the docklands to the outside of the Clayton Hotel, where a special ceremony took place to remember the many Limerick people who have tragically lost their lives through Covid-19.

It heralded the start of a week of activities across Limerick aimed at promoting positive mental health, and people are encouraged to 'wear green and be seen', with many public buildings across Limerick lit up in the colour.

For Mayor Daniel Butler, who was a guest on the boat, Limerick Mental Health Week is among the most important events held in the city throughout the year.

He said: "Mental Health Week gives us an opportunity to reflect and think about what can we do for ourselves, and what can we do for friends, family, neighbours. Maybe to reach out and connect with people that perhaps are maybe struggling."

The mayor urged anyone struggling to reach out for help.

Also among those on board was All-Ireland winning hurler Adrian Breen, who said mental health issues should be treated the same way as physical problems.

"I would see people struggling with mental health issues just the same as anyone struggling with physical health issues. They should be treated equally. The mind is part of the body as well. We need to treat that also. I don't think people should ever be ashamed to say they are struggling with their mental health. I think everyone at some stage will struggle, and they just need to know where the support is and speak to people around them," said the Na Piarsaigh man.

For a full rundown of the events taking place across Limerick this week, click here and visit https://limerickmentalhealth.ie/