WATCH: AK Ilen sets sail as Limerick Mental Health week kicks off

THE AK Ilen once again took to the waters of the Shannon last night to mark the start of Limerick Mental Health Week.
Bathed in green, the eponymous boat sailed the short distance from the docklands to the outside of the Clayton Hotel, where a special ceremony took place to remember the many Limerick people who have tragically lost their lives through Covid-19.
It heralded the start of a week of activities across Limerick aimed at promoting positive mental health, and people are encouraged to 'wear green and be seen', with many public buildings across Limerick lit up in the colour.
For Mayor Daniel Butler, who was a guest on the boat, Limerick Mental Health Week is among the most important events held in the city throughout the year.
He said: "Mental Health Week gives us an opportunity to reflect and think about what can we do for ourselves, and what can we do for friends, family, neighbours. Maybe to reach out and connect with people that perhaps are maybe struggling."
The mayor urged anyone struggling to reach out for help.
Thank you to all who supported our launch event last night, as the @ilenproject sailed into #Limerick. Special thanks to @ELangfordMusic, @roisinupton, @DanielButlerFG and @ClaytonLimerick— Limerick Mental Health Association (@LimerickMHA) October 9, 2021
Join in with #LimerickMHW workshops and talks: https://t.co/3oXA8hrfB9
@brianarthur pic.twitter.com/ihJCofxbF8
Very emotional moment. Thank you @concept21 for coordinating this with sensitivity & @Nick468official for capturing the moment so beautifully. The beauty of our 294 souls in Limerick solemnly released by @DanielButlerFG @ELangfordMusic @roisinupton #WorldMentalHealthDay #COVID19 https://t.co/D7l00kCqwt— Tracey Corbett Lynch (@Lynchtr5) October 9, 2021
#Limerick reflects a message of hope lighting the beautiful river up in green— Lavinia Duggan (@LaviniaDuggan1) October 8, 2021
Thank you to:
Mayor @DanielButlerFG
Olympian @roisinupton
Hurler Adrian Breen
Singer @ELangfordMusic
If your struggling reach out for help.
View programme https://t.co/pJXADOcXmT pic.twitter.com/lifReksX2L
Also among those on board was All-Ireland winning hurler Adrian Breen, who said mental health issues should be treated the same way as physical problems.
"I would see people struggling with mental health issues just the same as anyone struggling with physical health issues. They should be treated equally. The mind is part of the body as well. We need to treat that also. I don't think people should ever be ashamed to say they are struggling with their mental health. I think everyone at some stage will struggle, and they just need to know where the support is and speak to people around them," said the Na Piarsaigh man.
For a full rundown of the events taking place across Limerick this week, click here and visit https://limerickmentalhealth.ie/
