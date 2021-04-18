WATCH: Limerick GAA clubs take on Munster March and each other!

CAPPAMORE is known for being a tight-knit parish but all bets are off from Friday, April 23 to Monday, May 3.

Cappamore GAA and Camogie Clubs will be competing against each other in the Munster March.

The senior men, senior ladies, juvenile boys and juvenile girls, together with their families and the wider community, will all walk or run 450kms. It is the virtual distance of a trek around Munster's six county grounds.

The race is on to see which of the four can accomplish the most kilometres; raise the most money, as well getting the whole parish lacing up their trainers. Funds raised will be split down the middle between Milford Hospice and the GAA clubs.

"Due to the main revenue streams for most organisations being suspended at present, these funds are essential for the day to day running and ongoing development of facilities," said club PRO, Denis Leonard.

Organisers encourage people to donate to the Munster March through www.cappamoregaa.ie/donate to raise as much funds as possible. Donation boxes or the event sponsored by O'Sullivan's Centra will also be available in local retail outlets.