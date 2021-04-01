WATCH: Limerick school's Jerusalema challenge will brighten your day

ST Gabriel's School didn't only accept the Jerusalema Dance Challenge; their video might just be the best one yet.

It features staff and pupils but the undoubted stars are the boys and girls who show off their moves. The heartwarming video was kindly sent to the Limerick Leader by teacher, Sharon Hourihane.

St Gabriel's, located in Dooradoyle, is a school for children and teenagers with physical / multiple disabilities. Its focus is very much on the individual student and seeing their ability and potential in all settings.

That focus is perfectly encapsulated in their Jerusalema Dance Challange video.

Sharon came up with the idea, suggested it to principal Derek Cox, who immediately got behind it.

It took weeks to make as all the classes and teachers are in their own bubbles. But the reaction has proved it was worth all the hard work.

"People said to me they cried when they watched it," said Sharon, who ensured everyone who would like to be in the video was in it.

"For me personally - I'm teaching in special education for the last 14 years - these children rarely get these moments when they are centre stage or where it is all about them," said Sharon.

The smiles on the youngsters faces show just how much they loved it.