WATCH: Heartwarming Jerusalema Dance by Limerick residential centre

WATCHING Rathfredagh Cheshire Home's Jerusalema dance challenge video won't just cheer you up for a day - it will have you smiling for a week.

The perfectly choregraphed clip features staff but the residents are at its core.

Niamh Hurley, of the Newcastle West-based residential centre and respite facility, kindly got in touch with the Leader to share this beautiful video.

"It was filmed and edited by the very talented Marie Keating from Marie Keating Photography, with some of the footage shot by Dolf Patijn from Digital Dolf Photography, over a number of days while adhering to the Covid-19 infection control guidelines," said Niamh.

The fun one and all had in taking on the viral dance challenge is evident for all to see.

"We're sending our love to all our families and friends and want to thank everyone who has supported us in this difficult time with hope for the future, which is already looking a lot brighter.

"A special mention has to go to our nurse Ide. She brought us all together and lifted our spirits at a time when we most needed it. Thank you so much from all of us," said Niamh.

And thank you very to all the staff and residents of Rathfredagh Cheshire Home for lifting spirits at this time.