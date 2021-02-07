WATCH: Limerick charity grants wish from Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke

CLARE’S Wish Foundation saw their funding fall by 90% in 2020 but they continue to grant wishes to adults with terminal illnesses.

The charity was set up by Doon man Kevin Clancy in memory of his late sister in 2013. Since then he has managed to realise the hopes and dreams of so many.

The most recent wish Kevin has granted is for actress Emilia Clarke to send a personal message to Damien, aged 27, who has muscular dystrophy.

Kevin said Damien is a huge fan of Games of Throne in which Emilia played the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen.

"We first made contact with her charity SameYou. Emilia survived two life threatening brain haemorrhages while working on Game of Thrones.

"Emilia decided to share her story and start SameYou to increase awareness that 1 in 3 people will be affected by brain injury and of the gap between the need and the lack of recovery care,” said Kevin, who added that the globally renowned actress was very obliging and sent a beautiful heartfelt message to Damien.

Emilia said she was sending Damien so much love and wishing him nothing but good vibes.

"I hope you have found ways to fill your days that are meaningful and full of love that you no doubt deeply deserve. So much love to you my darling," said Emilia.

She also told Damien that she is thrilled that he is a fan of her work and most likely in Game of Thrones.

"I just wanted to send you a little special message to say hello, I see you, thank you for supporting me and for probably flying on dragons with me. Dracarys," said Emilia.

Kevin said these messages can be rare and hard to get from celebrities as they are overwhelmed with requests.

"Damien is a huge fan of Game of Thrones. He was absolutely over the moon," said Kevin, who vows to keep running Clare’s Wish Foundation - the only Irish charity dedicated to providing wishes exclusively to adults with terminal illnesses.

The drop in funding has been so big that to cut costs Kevin sold their charity vehicle used for fundraiser events and vacated their office space.

"We have had a 90% loss in funds for 2020 due to all our fundraising events being cancelled. We are seeking any help with online fundraisers for 2021 and please consider going to www.clareswishfoundation.com where we have a donation page. If any person requires a wish granted please email us at clareswishfoundation@gmail.com ” said Kevin.