WATCH: Limerick choir sings from the heart for Milford Care Centre

A LIMERICK choir has released not one, but two heartfelt renditions of very relevant songs considering the year it has been - and all for Milford Care Centre.

Aoide Voices is a mixed voice community choir under the directorship of international tenor Owen Gilhooly of Mid-West Vocal Academy and Music School in Lisnagry. During non-Covid times they rehearsed weekly in Castletroy.

Since Covid and lockdown, Aoide Voices has become virtual and continues to rehearse weekly, but on Zoom, said member Rachel Martin.

"Every Christmas we hold a fundraiser concert for local charities, unfortunately we obviously can’t do that this year so instead we have gone virtual!

"Each member has recorded their own voice part in their own homes and they have all been joined together to produce videos of Do They Know it's Christmas and O Holy Night in aid of Milford Care Centre," said Rachel.

Rachel said they chose to fundraise for Milford "in honour of one of our original members, Noirin Harnett, who passed away in May 2019, along with those we have all lost under difficult and tragic circumstances, but who received wonderful care during that most difficult time".

"As Milford provide such wonderful care to so many in their most difficult time, we would really like to raise as much as we possibly can for them. It provides such an essential service to the people of the Mid-West and due to the year we’ve had, all charities are facing a tougher fundraising year," said Rachel.

The incredible response thus far has reflected the superb singing talent on show.

"Aoide is delighted with the response so far to the fundraising effort. Our initial target was €2,000 and within a few days this target had been surpassed. The amount raised now is just short of €3000 which is incredible.

"We are incredibly grateful for everyone’s generosity for such a worthwhile and important cause for the Munster region. Online donations are accepted up to January 10. All funds raised go directly to Milford Care Centre," said Rachel.

To donate please click here