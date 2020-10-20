WATCH: University of Limerick journalism students start their beat for annual Voice newspaper

JOURNALISM students at University of Limerick are determined to not let the pandemic get in the newsroom’s way, as they have relaunched the Limerick Voice website for the academic year.

The Limerick Voice project has been an annual print publication at the renowned School of Journalism for 12 years, and won the accolade for Newspaper of the Year 2018 and Best Layout and Design 2019 at the National Student Media Awards.

Traditionally, it has been a 10-week project to tie with the newspaper production module of the BA and MA classes. But for the first time, the Limerick Voice will be spread across the two semesters, with a greater emphasis on online journalism.

The print edition generally was published with the Limerick Leader newspaper on the first week of December, but it is expected to be sent to the printing press in spring 2021 this time.

With more than 30 reporters in 10 locations across Ireland, the Voice's 2020 motto is “When Limerick speaks, we listen”.

Look out tomorrow for the Limerick Voice Podcast, where we talk to Sandrine Ndahiro and Cathy Osikoya about their 'Unsilencing Black Voices’ documentary, which aired at the Dublin Art and Human Festival this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/La5TfMozWe — Limerick Voice (@LimerickVoice) October 18, 2020

Its digital editor Mike Finnerty will lead the team with Deputy Editor Christine Costello, and will oversee the delivery of innovative video coverage, online reporting, and podcasts which was a key feature in last year's edition.

Also for the first time, the Limerick Voice has a marketing manager, Daimhlinn Darling, a UL journalism student.

Mr Finnerty said: “We’re out to create a news website that’s the first port of call for the Limerick region. There’s always a million and one stories to be told.”

This is the first time the news project will run throughout the whole year, as opposed to the usual 10 weeks, yet despite the shift to a remote working model this year, Limerick Voice aims to keep audiences engaged with its most comprehensive content strategy to date. Limerick Voice 2020 is bringing the sights and sounds of Limerick to life through virtual storytelling, both visual and aural.

The Limerick Voice logo redesign illustrates how the reporters represent a new wave of news but remain dedicated to delivering high quality content, the publication said in a statement.