WATCH: Fundraising event 'drives thru' support for Limerick charity in its hour of need

IN normal times, fundraising coffee mornings are held inside church halls, or community centres.

But these are not normal times, and with Covid-19 still a huge threat, a coffee morning with a difference took place on the southside today.

Instead of being inside, metropolitan district leader Cllr Sarah Kiely organised an outdoor ‘drive-thru’ event in the car park of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at Roxboro Road, and helped to raise hundreds of euro for Milford Care Centre which provides care for patients in their final stages of life.

“Milford Hospice are down funds this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and we need to support them. They had no harvest fair, they had no sunflower day, and now they are really down on funds in relation to that. This is why it was so important for us to come up with a novel idea, and we did with the drive-thru event,” Cllr Kiely explained.

From early on Thursday, three gazebos were set up in the Queen of Peace car park and remained there until lunchtime as people bought coffee and cake from their car windows.

Despite high winds, and at times heavy rain, a steady flow of people turned out to support the event, one of many taking place throughout the city to support Milford Hospice.

“We had tea and coffee, and a bake sale. All the people from the area and further afield – Caherdavin, Moyross, Ballyneety, Janesboro, Rathbane, Hyde Road all came to support us. They were really kind,” Cllr Kiely added.

Among those to show their support were three of her metropolitan district colleagues – Cllrs Dan McSweeney, Daniel Butler and Michael Murphy.

“I cannot beleive the support. At one stage, my daughter Emily asked where people were coming from. Between people driving in and supporting and driving around having a cup of tea, it’s been great. The weather wasn’t the greatest, but we got huge support, and I’d like to thank everyone,” she said.

On Wednesday night, people left items they had baked in the Spotted Dog pub nearby in Janesboro.

To donate to Milford Care Centre, please telephone 061-485800.