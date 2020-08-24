WATCH: RTE's Nationwide special from Limerick this Monday evening

A SPECIAL programme recorded in Limerick to celebrate the life of Maureen O’Hara will air this Monday evening on RTE.

Nationwide, which will be broadcast on RTE 1 at 7pm, will focus on the centenary celebrations of the birth of Ms O’Hara who was Ireland’s most celebrated movie star and Queen Of Technicolour.

The footage was shot last Monday during the celebrations at Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum.

A selection of fashion items from their extensive collection of memorabilia were presented in a live fashion show by the Holman Lee Agency. Only 35 people attended in compliance with Covid-19 regulations but the event was streamed on Facebook.