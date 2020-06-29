WATCH: Friends and work colleagues pay their respects to cyclist killed in Limerick

THE leaden sky over Analog Devices in Raheen this Monday reflected the dark cloud that has hung over the former work colleagues, friends and family of Saad Alwarfally.

He was killed while cycling home from work in Analog in the early hours of Friday morning on the Hyde Road. The driver of the car - Patrick Pio O'Reilly, of Kilmurry, Castletroy - was also fatally injured.

Saad, affectionately known as Kiki, was aged in his 30s. Originally from Libya, he had made Limerick his home for the past eight years.

The hearse tragically carrying his remains to Dublin, where his sister resides, made one final stop in Limerick this Tuesday. The funeral cortege drove through Analog where Kiki touched lives and made friends in his catering role with BaxterStorey.

As the rain fell, hundreds of work colleagues and friends lined the way as the hearse slowly drove through. It was kindly organised by Amy Byrne, of BaxterStorey, with the full support of Analog.

One of those to pay their respects was his former supervisor Caroline O'Shaughnessy.

"Kiki was the happiest, kindest soul you could ever meet. He would always greet you with a smile. The thing I absolutely loved him was I could be doing something and he would come running over and say, 'No, no, no - I’ll do that for you'. He would always lend a hand.

"Even if it was time to go home, if somebody was struggling he would go straight over and help them. He always had a kind word for everyone," said Caroline.

She said Kiki lived a good life, didn't drink or smoke, loved going to the gym and playing soccer. Even though Caroline has moved to LIT from Analog, she said Kiki would still ring and ask how she was doing.

"It is just horrendous. It’s a tragic loss. He was just on his way from work. We are still in shock that he is gone. It is going to hit us really hard today," said Caroline.