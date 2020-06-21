WATCH: Limerick gardai pay respects to murdered colleague

MEMBERS of An Garda Síochána in Limerick led by Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche bowed their heads on the stroke of 12 noon this Sunday in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Det Gda Colm Horkan, 49, was shot dead on Wednesday night in Castlerea, County Roscommon.

Stephen Silver, 43, from Aughaward, Foxford in Co Mayo has been charged with his murder.

At noon this Sunday as the remains of Det Gda Horkan were brought to St James's Church in his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo for his funeral Mass, a one minute silence was observed at garda stations, in business premises and in homes the length and breadth of the country.

In Limerick city, hundreds of uniformed gardai and retired members of the force lined the road outside the divisional headquarters at Henry Street to observe the one minute silence.

They were joined by politicians, State solicitor Aidan Judge, members of the legal profession, business figures and members of various sporting organisations including chairman of Limerick GAA John Cregan and county secretary Mike O’Riordan.

Members of An Garda Síochána observe one minute silence on the stroke of 12 noon at Henry Street garda station in Limerick in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan



Chief Supt Gerard Roche led the tributes to the late Det Gda Horkan and commended his colleagues in the force for their sense of loyalty and dedication to the job which is not without its dangers.

“We extend our sympathies to Colm’s family especially his father who he lived with and all his brothers and sisters. It’s a great loss - he went out to do his day’s work the other day and didn’t come home,” said Chief Supt Roche.

“For people in An Garda Siochana our families worry about us as well but we have never failed to turn up. We have never failed to do the right thing and we will continue to do that and I commend you for your sense of duty and for being members of An Garda Siochana. We are all part of the garda family and we are proud of it,” he said.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon who served as a superintendent in Bruff garda station in the past paid tribute to “a fallen colleague” and pointed out how the circumstances of his tragic death could meet any member of the force on any given day.

Members of the clergy including Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy led prayers as the Tricolour flew at half mast over Henry Street station before Chief Supt Roche led the officers in a salute.

Meanwhile, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan are among the mourners at the funeral Mass in Charlestown, while President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkared joined gardaí around the country in observing the minute's silence in tribute to the popular garda.

Flags on Government and other State buildings have been lowered to half mast in tribute.

Across County Mayo, GAA fans are flying their club or county colours as a mark of respect to the Horkan family.

Det Gda Horkan was a member of his local club in Charlestown. He was a former Mayo U21 and Charlestown Sarsfields footballer and was known affectionately as ‘The Bear’ to team-mates on the GAA field.