WATCH: Limerick FC star and fiancee stunned by drive-by hen party

WE’VE all seen the drive-by birthday parties but one Limerick family has gone a step further with a drive-by hen party.

Julie Byrnes from Garryowen was given the surprise of her life when her family and friends organised a mobile celebration at the front of her house.

“I hadn’t a clue. I got a massive shock. We were out in the front garden playing with our son Freddie who is three. He was cycling around on his bike. Then, from around the corner I heard a load of beeping and I looked up and saw them all coming - around eight cars. I thought, ‘What is going on?’” said Julie who is engaged to former Limerick FC midfielder Jason Hughes.

The 27-year-old was due to celebrate her hen on Saturday night but due to the restrictions around Covid-19 it was cancelled. She and Jason, 29, took the decision on Saturday to postpone their wedding until next year.

“Straight away when I saw the cars, the penny dropped. We actually decided to postpone the wedding yesterday as well so I think everyone knew it was going to be a hard day,” she explained.

Julie’s mother Josephine Byrnes came up with the drive-by idea on Saturday morning and sent a text to the hen group asking them to meet before 3pm to decorate the cars. Julie’s sister Kristina Byrnes and Jason’s sister Amy Hughes who are both due to be bridesmaids immediately set things in motion.

“They had a blow up man, balloons, confetti poppers, whistles, the whole lot,” laughed Julie.

“We were due to get married in Portugal at the end of June but there is just too much risk involved with flying and everything. It’s a small wedding anyway. It will be next year. We don’t have a date yet but we plan to keep it all the same. We are disappointed but we will have double the fun next year.”

Julie and Jason are together for five years. While the Rhebogue man had an inkling something was in store, never in his life did he think he would be enjoying a hen party on Saturday afternoon.

“Julie’s mam texted me asking me to make sure Julie would be outside at around 3pm because they wanted to go down and see her but I didn’t know what was in store. Then I saw all the cars and we were both shocked. It was very nice,” said Jason who recorded his fiancee’s reaction.

