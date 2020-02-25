WATCH: Two new faces on Limerick City and County Council

THERE are two new faces on Limerick City and County Council this week following the co-option of two new members after the general election.

Mayorstone mother-of-two Saša Novak Uí Chonchúir has replaced Brian Leddin on the council, following his election to Dail Eireann.

Meanwhile, John O’Donoghue, a brother of Richard O’Donoghue, who was elected an Independent in Limerick County, has also been added to the council in his place.

The pair received a standing ovation as they formally took their council seats at a special meeting in County Hall this Tuesday.

Due to local authority rules, it is in the gift of the person or individual who won that seat to fill it should it become vacant for whatever reason.

Slovenian national, Cllr Novak Uí Chonchúir, who came through a selection convention for City North, said: “I’m very excited. It’s something new, and it will take a lot of learning, but I’m ready for it.”

Asked what made her keen to contest the Green Party’s selection convention, Cllr Novak Uí Chonchúir said: “It was due to the very good campaign that Brian was running, and the very honest politician that he is. It made me realise there is a way of changing things. This is my motivation.”

Mr O’Donoghue selected his brother John, a farmer by trade, to fill his seat at County Hall.

Speaking after his co-option, the newly co-opted Adare-Rathkeale member said: “I want to continue the good work that Richard has already done. That for me was the biggest thing behind it all.”

"My priorities will be the people of Adare-Rathkeale and working for the good of Co Limerick. Rural Ireland is very important to all of us.”

Family and friends of the two newly selected members were in the chamber at the meeting, including new TD Richard O’Donoghue, who received warm congratulations from across the floor.