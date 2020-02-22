WATCH: Limerick Council 'on high alert' for flooding

LIMERICK Council has warned of potential flooding at four local spots.

A spokesperson for the local authority says Montpelier, Castleconnell and Annacotty are at risk of flooding following huge levels of rainfall.

The Shannon is being monitored by the council, which says there city centre is not at risk based on current projections.

It comes as the Minister of State at the Office of Public works with responsibility for flooding Kevin 'Boxer' Moran said the river's water levels will exceed the ten-year flood mark on Tuesday next week.

Speaking this morning, Mr Moran, who is acting in the role in a caretaker capacity said local authorities from Cavan all the way down to Limerick are on high alert.

While a status yellow rainfall warning is not in place in Limerick, Met Eireann has issued it for Clare, with flood defences being put in place by Clare County Council at Springfield in Clonlara, which has historically been hit by flooding.

In addition, the ESB is releasing over 280 cubic metres of water a second through the Parteen Weir today, because of heavy water swells coming from the upper Shannon region.

This flow is high, up from 245 cubic metres yesterday, and means houses and lands in the area could flood as a result.

Sandbags and pumping generators are being distributed to 10 houses along the rural road at Springfield in an effort to keep the waters from endangering people's homes.