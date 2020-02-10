WATCH: Frankie Daly says he will be back after narrow election defeat in Limerick City

INDEPENDENT councillor Frankie Daly has vowed to be back after missing out on the last seat in the Limerick City constituency.

Just before the ninth and final count, Cllr Daly, accompanied by his wife Kate, approached Cllr Brian Leddin to formally concede the seat to him.

Having been ahead of Cllr Leddin by 600 votes at one stage, Cllr Daly, an Independent councillor ended up 864 points adrift in the end.

"I'm just so proud and so thankful to all the people who supported me, the public who believed in me, to give me this opportunity. I'm humbled, I'm really appreciative," he said.

Stood next to Kate, he described his wife as his "rock", his "beautiful wife" Kate.

He paid tribute to two people who have passed away - Paddy Quilligan, who recently died, as well as Marcus Costelloe.

"Marcus, this one's for you. We'll come again. I want to pay a huge homage to Eddie Wade, Brigid Teefy, John Gilligan, the public at large. My wife's parents, Eddie Wallace, Anne Wallace, Catherine Daly-Wade, my father Frankie. And on this occasion my director of elections, the great and humble Sean O'Donovan," he said.

Cllr Daly vowed: "I'm coming back. I'm ready. I'm here to stay."

A short time after that speech, he was joined by his son Josh, who is celebrating his ninth birthday today.