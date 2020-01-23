WATCH: Hundreds of people register to vote in Limerick

FOUR HUNDRED people joined the voting register earlier this week in the city as Limerick City and County Council hosted a special four-hour event.

Between 10am and 2pm this Tuesday, January 21, the public were encouraged to sign up at the Merchant's Quay office so they are eligible to vote on February 8.

The deadline to join the Supplementary Register of Electors was this Wednesday.

Limerick City and County Council is making it easier for people to be included on and registered to vote in the upcoming General Election.

The Limerick Leader spoke to a couple of people who registered on the day about the importance of voting:

Mamobo Ogoro, 23, from Wexford and doing PhD in UL

"I've never voted before, and now I feel like its a perfect time to vote as I'm giving my voice to society and it's the least I can do! As a young person in Ireland, I think we have a distinct voice. As young people we should come together and spark change in the country, we all live here so it's important to vote. The process was so quick and simple and I even asked some questions on how to vote on the day, I was unable to vote in previous referenda as I was out of the country."

Dhafir Alani, Limerick city

"This is my third time voting. Everyone has the right to vote, and it's important to be given the chance to. I'm not from Ireland but I got citizenship so now I can vote. We need to choose a good person to improve the country, in the last four years there's been no improvement in my opinion. Hopefully this year something will change."

Rian McNamara, 21, Garryowen

"It's important, I've never voted before but I'm now studying politics in college. I've decided to use my vote to have an impact. A lot of people my age wouldn't be registered to vote and I think it comes down to the Leaving Cert and people not knowing enough about politics. I didn't know anything before this year but the process here today was so quick and easy."