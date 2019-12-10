WATCH: 'It's for the kids, for the community': Christmas festival set for Limerick estate

DREAMY festive seasons have been in short supply in Moyross in recent years.

But this Sunday afternoon, a Christmas fairytale is set to take place in the community garden in the northside estate.

Between 1pm and 5pm, an area lovingly restored by locals, will play host to live music, face-painting, food, drink and other fun activities.

There will be a visit from Santa Claus, Mrs Claus – and not forgetting the big bad grinch.

And so kids in the area do not forget the true meaning of the season, the Monks of Moyross will be providing a walk through of the greatest story ever told.

Alan Daly, the co-organiser of the event – which is being sponsored by a number of firms including Roadbridge and Daly’s Car Sales – said: “It’s for the kids, for the community, for people outside to come in and see what Moyross is all about. There will be free presents on the day, a free Santa, a photographer, live music. It’s going to be brilliant for the kids and parents as well.”

He wants to see children from all sides of Limerick attend.

At the event, there will also be a chance for children to try some hurling, following comments by Corpus Christi principal Tiernan O’Neill that the game is not widespread enough in the community.​

“This will give us a wonderful opportunity to promote it right on the doorstep of the school,” he said.

Moyross-based community garda and Tipperary All-Ireland winner Padraic Maher admitted is is known as “the hurler” in the parish.

“It would be great if we can get the support to have kids involved. It’s been a big part of my life and I can see how it benefits kids from five or six years up to when they finish school.”​

The event is being supported by Deputy Willie O’Dea and Independent councillor Frankie Daly.

Asked if he will be dressing up as Father Christmas on Sunday, the mustachioed polltopper said: “I’ll reserve my position on that”.

“I have had a long-running battle with mainly the Dublin media, who like to portray the negative side of Limerick. But this event is rooted in the local community. It’s going to be a fantastic day. I think anyone with time to spare should head to Moyross.”

Cllr Daly added: “I’m really looking forward to this event. For the children, for Santa to come to Limerick, for Moyross to showcase all the positive stuff here.”