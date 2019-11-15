WATCH: Hundreds gather for 'Roar for Lyric' musical protest at University of Limerick

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 300 people gathered at Irish Chamber Orchestra studio at University of Limerick in support of Lyric FM, in a bid to prevent the popular station from leaving Limerick. 

Lime Tree Theatre director Louise Donlan said that Limerick "has made a big statement" in its call for RTE to reverse its decision to split Limerick between Cork and Dublin next year. 

Video courtesy of Bridge PR. 