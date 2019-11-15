WATCH: Hundreds gather for 'Roar for Lyric' musical protest at University of Limerick
MORE than 300 people gathered at Irish Chamber Orchestra studio at University of Limerick in support of Lyric FM, in a bid to prevent the popular station from leaving Limerick.
Lime Tree Theatre director Louise Donlan said that Limerick "has made a big statement" in its call for RTE to reverse its decision to split Limerick between Cork and Dublin next year.
Watch the video until the end for a rapturous chant by hundreds in support for Lyric FM!
Video courtesy of Bridge PR.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on