WATCH: TD apologises to the people of Limerick over voting controversy in Dail Eireann

TD NIALL Collins has made an apology to the people of Limerick in a personal statement in the Dáil this Thursday afternoon for his involvement in the “votegate” controversy.

The Fianna Fáil deputy will remain suspended from the Fianna Fáil front bench party along with fellow party member TD Timmy Dooley, a decision revealed by party leader Micheál Martin following the issue of a report into the incident this morning.

Deputy Collins said: “I wish to sincerely apologise for my role in what happened. I wish to apologise to you, Ceann Comhairle, to all members of Dáil Éireann. I would never be my intention to bring such negative, undue attention to our work here. We all understand the immense privilege it is to serve in this house. And to the people of Limerick, and the wider public, I offer my sincere apology too."

Deputy Collins added that he “fully and openly engaged with the clerk” in the creation of the report published earlier today and confirmed he voted “a number of times for Deputy Dooley, with the belief he was still in the chamber.”

“It was wrong, I fully accept that I should not have done so.”

Deputy Collins concluded that he would “fully engage and comply” with the future statutory process which will be carried out by Members Interest Committee.