WATCH: University of Limerick shows off new brand at new city centre campus site

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has brought its new, reimagined brand to the city centre at its new campus site.

This Tuesday morning, UL revealed its €100,000 brand refresh with its new, green Limerick-inspired logo.

And this Tuesday afternoon, the university erected its new "Time for a change" banner which features the new logo, at its new site at the former Dunnes Stores complex by Sarsfield Street and Arthurs Quay.

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said that the project "brought into focus our rich heritage, history and set them side by side with our ambitions for the future.

“Our brand reflects our pride in the University of Limerick, our ambitions for its future and the communities we serve. It provides us with a new way of looking at ourselves together with confidence, boldness, ambition and integrity."

The ten-month brand refresh project included a wide consultation with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.