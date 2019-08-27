WATCH: Young Limerick musicians hit all the right notes at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

THREE young Limerick musicians have won national awards for their talents in Irish traditional music.

Conchúir Mac An Bháird, Marcus Ó Murchú and Tove Byers placed second in the Ceol Trír Under 12 category at the Fleadh Ceoil in Drogheda.

Tove Byers also scored first place in the Under 12 Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs category at the competition.

The musical trio belong to the Castleconnell, Ahane and Herbertstown branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, and are taught by Sheila Cagney.