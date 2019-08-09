WATCH: Kashmir peace protestors gain support of Limerick councilors

A GROUP of protestors took to the streets of Limerick city earlier this Friday afternoon to raise awareness on the current political situation in Kashmir.

This follows the recent decision by the Indian government to revoke the constitutional status accorded to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deployment of tens of thousands of additional Indian troops to the region.

In addition, schools and colleges in the region are shut, with telephone and internet services suspended and regional political leaders were placed under house arrest.

Councillor James Collins, Fianna Fail, was in attendance at the protest and said: “We’re here in solidarity of Limerick people who may have been born in Kashmir, who may have friends and family there too.

“Ireland in the past has had our own issues with colonial power, with lots of talks at the moment on how to avoid borders but we all want to see peace on our island,” he added, “so that’s why we came today to be with the people of Kashmir in hopes that maybe peace can be found there as well.”

Cllr Collins addressed the protestors, saying: “It’s really shocking to hear of the conditions first-hand that are now in Kashmir, and the accounts of what is happening under oppression from a military force. It’s also shocking to hear that communications have been shut off from the outside world.

“We stand in solidarity with you, to condemn the violence that’s happening in Kashmir.”

Fellow Fianna Fail councillor Azad Talukder also gave his full support to the group, stating: “Nobody is listening to what the Kashmiri want, nobody is thinking about the people of Kashmir.

My view is that I want whatever Kashmir wants. They have the democratic right to choose what they want,” he added, “this issue is very close to these people’s hearts.

“What’s happening in Kashmir is brutal, I have no language for it. As a Limerick city councillor I will bring this issue to parliament with the help of my colleagues,” he vowed.

Imam Gul Nawaz Khan thanked the support of the Limerick councillors in helping the group have their voice heard on the issue, and added: “India has broken international law, what they are doing is totally unacceptable.”

Cllr Gerry O’Dea added: “We feel that due to recent events, the protest is warranted and the way forward is through peace, reconciliation and conversation”Kashmir is a Himalayan region that both India and Pakistan say is fully theirs, with both countries going to war over it and each came to control different parts of the territory with a ceasefire line agreed.

There has been violence in the Indian-administered side - the state of Jammu and Kashmir - for 30 years due to a separatist insurgency against Indian rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government proposed to remove Article 370 of India’s constitution on 5 August by a presidential order in recent days.

Another clause, Article 35A, reserving property and employment rights with residents of regions of Jammu and Kashmir, has now been abrogated by the presidential order.