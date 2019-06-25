WATCH: Countdown to Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards on

THE countdown to the biggest night in Limerick’s business calendar is now under way, with the launch of the Chamber Regional Business Awards.

The awards, which are backed by The Leader, honour excellence and innovation in business.​

They celebrate the success of companies based not just here, but also in Tipperary and Clare and recognise vital contribution to the economy.

The final, which will double as Chamber president Eoin Ryan’s annual dinner, will take place on ​Friday, November 15.

'Winning the award was the icing on the cake': Mary Considine, the acting CEO at @snngroup tells us what it meant to take the top prize at the @LimerickChamber business awards. pic.twitter.com/ugJ2o5l2Ta June 25, 2019

Caroline Long of @mylimerickcu tells us why they are getting behind this year's @LimerickChamber awards. pic.twitter.com/k09wfE0K93 — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) June 25, 2019

But the Limerick Chamber is now seeking entries, with seven category awards, an overall prize, and a special lifetime achievement recognition given by the president, Mr Ryan.

“I’m excited to see who throws their hat in the ring this year – from engaging with companies over the past 12 months I can tell you that there are a number of incredible success stories in the region so I expect competition to be stiff,” said Dee Ryan, the chief executive of the Limerick Chamber.

The award categories are best emerging business, best SME business, best large business, best corporate social responsibility, best retail and hospitality, best not-for-profit and best employer.

Our sister newspaper, the Limerick Leader will be profiling some of the shortlisted firms in the run-up to the awards night.

For more information and to enter, please telephone 061-415180, or visit www.limerickchamber.ie