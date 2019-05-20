WATCH: Limerick dances to a different beat at launch of annual Africa Day celebrations

LIMERICK danced to a different beat as the annual Africa Day celebrations got under way at City Hall this Monday afternoon.

Local musician David Idioh, who originally hails from Nigeria, helped launched the festival, with the playing of a traditional West African song. He was backed up by his friend Paul Koumah on the guitar.

There are a variety of events throughout the week focused on African culture, including this Thursday, one on the tastes and sounds of Adrica, from 4pm at Narrative Four in O’Connell Street – but if the weather is good it will move to Arthur’s Quay Park.

On top of this, an international soccer tournament takes place on Saturday in the Markets Field stadium.

And the festival concludes with a family fun day at the Limerick Milk Market rom 1pm, where there will be African food, African dance, comedy, music and lots and lots of fun!

Speaking to The Leader, David said: “The preparations are going well. Hopefully, the week is going to be filled up with some exciting stuff.”

For more information on the Africa Day festival, telephone 061-556000.