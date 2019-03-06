WATCH: ‘Up, up and away’ - Limerick’s Gardens International hosts first meeting

THE official opening of Limerick’s new office space at Gardens International has moved a step closer, after the first ever business meeting was held in the new complex.

The board of Limerick Twenty Thirty DAC held its monthly meeting in a boardroom at the state-of-the-art site in Henry Street.

The company transformed the 80,000 square feet facility from a skeletal structure just two years ago into the front-line office space which is expected to welcome its first tenant in the form of Nordic Aviation Capital next month.

Developed at a cost of €23m, the building blends Limerick’s historic ‘Hanging Gardens’ with a structure that was left half-built at the end of the boom as the project stalled mid-flight in the downturn.

Limerick City and County Council subsequently purchased the property and transferred it over to Limerick Twenty Thirty to make it the first major development project under its remit and the results, just two years later, are now to be seen.

Chief executive David Conway said: “Our monthly board meetings are very important gatherings but today was particularly special as we got to have the very first meeting in the boardroom of the first major development we have undertaken. It was a fitting start as the boardroom brilliantly reflects the wider standard at Gardens. It’s equipped with the very best boardroom technology but it’s the architecture that will catch people’s attention.

“It’s got a stunning vaulted red-bricked ceiling dating back to the late 1900s arching over a space brilliantly lit by the natural light coming in through the huge window off Henry Street. We’ve even got an old 19th-century turret style stairwell off it.”

Mr Conway revealed Nordic will embark on its fit-out of the two floors it has taken shortly – moving from a premises opposite the road in Henry Street.

“The main circulation areas are stunning. The board got a tour of the wider building today and there was great excitement as they saw the standard and style that it is finished to, including our roof-top garden, which reflects the building’s historic past,” the chief executive added.