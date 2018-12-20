WATCH: University of Limerick students tell their own Christmas Story

AS MORE than 13,000 University of Limerick students begin to make their way home for the holidays after two long weeks of winter exams, a new festive video celebrates the end of a semester of hard work.

Shot and edited by UL Digital Media Design students Patrick Hayes and Darragh Lynch and staring UL Journalism and New Media student Rebecca Laffan, the video was planned, shot and edited by the students in recent weeks.

Five solid days of filming took place during study and exam weeks, according to Ms Laffan.

“It was a tight-squeeze to fit in filming with my deadlines, but it was definitely more difficult to keep the project under wraps for the best part of a month - it was way too exciting!”

Patrick Hayes said: “Having seen some of the videos produced by professional agencies for UL, I was nervous when we were given so much creative control over the video.”

“The video itself is cool – it’s pretty unique. I mean, I don’t think any other university has done a Christmas video like it, or worked with students the way UL did.”

A storyboard was used to create a ‘homely’ atmosphere, according to Darragh Lynch.

“We shot the video according to this storyboard, adding off the cuff elements we found important, and then edited everything we shot into a presentable video.”

The homecoming story is accompanied by the by the vocals of UL students Padraic Di Fusco and Renée Yoxon, which were recorded in the Irish World Academy.

More than 35,000 individual exam sittings took place on campus during the annual winter exams, with UL students returning to campus for a new semester of study on January 20.

“As the big brands like John Lewis start releasing their Christmas videos in mid-November trying to get people in the festive mood, our students are really knuckling down studying for their winter exams,” UL communications manager Sheena Doyle said.

“We wanted to be able to give a view into student life how we see it every day, the hard work and dedication of our students is evident all over campus, especially at this time of year. So we thought, who better to tell this story than UL students themselves.”