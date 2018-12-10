WATCH: Limerick musicians combine to release stunning Dolores O’Riordan tribute

THE cream of Limerick’s music crop has combined to record a stunning tribute to Dolores O’Riordan.

From Limerick, a tribute to Dolores, features a host of well-known local musicians performing a spine-tingling version of The Cranberries’ When You’re Gone, proceeds from which are to go to the Mid-West Simon Community.

Artists featured in the video, which was directed and edited by Shane Serrano, include Windings, Bleeding Heart Pigeons, Brad Pitt Light Orchestra, Emma Langford, Fox Jaw, Limerick Gospel Choir, PowPig, The Hitchers, Paddy Dennehy, Parliament Square and many, many more from the local music scene.

A spokesperson for the project explained: “Each and every week, dozens of musicians load their equipment in and out of rented units at Limerick Self Storage, honing their craft, with the dreams and aspirations of one day bringing their music to the world like The Cranberries once did.

“On January 15th 2018, Limerick lost their most beloved daughter. From Limerick Self Storage and Limerick artists of every genre, this is our tribute and thank you to Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries.”

Guest Vocalists in order of appearance are Emma Langford, Ronan Mitchell, David Idioh, Sarah Dolan, Steve Ryan, Brendan Markham, Limerick Gospel Choir, Clare O’Brien and Paddy Dennehy.

The full list of artists featured are: Anna’s Anchor, Ben Oit, Bleeding Heart Pigeons, Brad Pitt Light Orchestra, Carolyn Bourke,

Casavettes, Changing Trains, Cruiser, Damien Moore, Delorean Suite, Emma Langford, Fox Jaw, Hedfuzy, Jane Fraser, John Daly, Laura Duff, Limerick Gospel Choir, Mizdrea, My Empire, New Age Messiah, Nova Quartet, Paddy Dennehy, Parliament Square, Peter Hanagan, Point Taken, Post Punk Podge & The Techno Hippies, PowPig, Protobaby, Raging Sons, Randolf & The Crokers, Sarah Dolan, Shane Wixted, Shardborne, The Flag Listeners, The Hitchers, Third Island, Tombz, We Come In Pieces, Windings, Zephire and Zombie Picnic.

To donate to the Mid-West Simon Community, see www.midwestsimon.ie/donate.