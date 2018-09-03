WATCH: Limerick's Lime Tree and Belltable launch autumn season programme

THE Lime Tree Theatre and the Belltable have launched their autumn programme this Monday morning in Limerick.

The venues both have a busy line-up in the coming season, kicking off later today with the opening of the IFI@Belltable season.

Louise Donlon, Lime Tree venue boss, said it was "great" to be launching the venue's seventh programme since the 510-seater venue opened, adding that there was "plenty happening" in both venues for the next couple of months, with "plenty to see and do" this autumn.

The Lime Tree has shows with Jimmy Osmond, Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan, Badly Drawn Boy, the Irish National Opera, Ballet Opera, the Cecilians and its Bualadh Bos children's arts festival, while the Belltable has Bottom Dog, the Richard Harris International Film Festival, Light Moves, Fishamble and the IFI@Belltable season, among lots more, on offer.

For more, see the weekend Limerick Leader and www.limetreetheatre.ie for bookings.