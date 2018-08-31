WATCH: Conferrings continue as thousands graduate from University of Limerick

THOUSANDS of students, including several All-Ireland winners, are among those graduating from the University of Limerick this week.

UL is hosting five days of conferring ceremonies which will see 2,807 students graduate, including 56 PhD graduates.

Among them are Limerick's hurling champions, Sean Finn from Bruff, Tom Morrissey from Ahane and Pat Ryan from Doon, who were each conferred with Bachelor of Business Studies degrees, while Gearoid Hegarty from St Patrick's club and Michael Casey from Na Piarsaigh in the city graduated on Tuesday from the Faculty of Education and Health Sciences.

UL President Professor Des Fitzgerald, who hosted a celebratory lunch for the players at Plassey House, said UL was "inordinately proud of these young men, who managed to maintain their elite level of fitness and dedication to the Limerick hurling team, while at the same time focusing on their final year studies".

The graduations are continuing this Friday.