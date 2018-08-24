WATCH: Tears of joy will flow after watching Bridget, aged 101, sing Limerick You’re a Lady

AGED 101, Bridget Harding gave a rendition of Limerick You’re a Lady to rival Denis Allen.

The Pallasgreen woman was 56 when Limerick last won the All-Ireland in 1973. Incredibly, she was 23 in 1940 when they won it the time before that.

One of her daughters, Joan, took the video of her mum that has had thousands of views.

“My niece text me to ask would I get a picture of nana wearing something green because she is one of the oldest fans. I said I would go a bit further and get a video. I asked her would she sing Limerick You’re a Lady and she loves that song. She loved it, she’s great sport,” said Joan.

Bridget watched the game with Joan in Pallasgreen.

“She was very interested and she was able to follow all the scores. She kept telling us we were noisier than the crowd in Croke Park! She was very excited. She absolutely loved it. It is just so special for the whole county,” said Joan. And locally they were especially proud of Colin Ryan "Malachy", who is on the panel and popular kitman, Ger O'Connell.

Bridget must be the most active 101-year-old in the country.

“She still goes to bingo three nights a week in Cappamore, Pallasgreen and Oola. She goes to the day-care centre in Cappamore every Tuesday and she goes to the Legion meeting in Pallasgreen every Monday afternoon,” said Joan.

Bridget certainly is a Limerick lady.