WATCH: Limerick TD Niall Collins could be barred from Israel after visit

DEPUTY Niall Collins may be barred from entering Israel in the future after his fact-finding mission to the Middle East.

Since his return the Fianna Fail TD has been informed, “Israel has a law allowing authorities to bar entry to the country to anyone who publicly supports a boycott of Israel or the settlements (Amendment No. 27 to the Entry Into Israel Law, passed March 2017).”

Deputy Collins and Billy Kelleher visited Israel, Palestine and the Occupied Territories.

On his return the FF Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that his party will support Senator Frances Black’s Occupied Territories Bill when it is debated in Seanad Éireann later this month.

“There is huge support within every section of Irish society for the Palestinian cause. Irish people can empathise with them because we too have had out land taken off us,” said Deputy Collins.

This week he met with Palestinian farmers Fayez and Mina al-Taneeb, who farm in the West Bank Palestine, in Dail Eireann.

“They are negatively impacted by separation walls and the settlement building programme,” said Deputy Collins.