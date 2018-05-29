WATCH: Specialist natural gas station opened at industrial estate in Shannon

CLEAN Ireland, which has an office in Limerick city, has introduced a specialist natural gas waste vehicle to Ireland.

The recycling company, based on Lord Edward Street, has also transformed its fleet to lower emission compressed natural gas (CNG) engines as part of a link-up with Gas Networks Ireland.

Off the back of this, the firm has developed the nation’s first fast-fill CNG refuelling station in the Smithstown Industrial Estate at Shannon.​

The facility was officially opened recently by Communication Minister Denis Naughten.

He said: “Transport is a critical part of our economy. It is also a significant driver of Ireland’s emissions. This is a welcome step and marks a progressive development for Ireland’s commercial fleet sector. Today’s announcement is the first of many in the coming months from Gas Networks Ireland, as they introduce CNG, and ultimately renewable gas, as a new transport fuel in Ireland.”

Clean Ireland Recycling’s Brian Lyons added: “Lowering our carbon footprint is a priority for our business and for our customers. From the moment we started operations in the early 1990s, we have been a pace setter for the industry nationally in terms of introducing environmentally-friendly solutions, some of them ground-breaking nationally. The development of this CNG facility at our site in Shannon is right up there among them.”

He said moving to CNG will mean carbon emissions will fall by 22%, with a 99% cut in particulate matter.

Crucially, Clean Ireland Recycling added that this could lead to fuel cost savings of up to 35%.