WATCH: Man sets referendum poster on fire in Limerick city

A VIDEO has emerged of a referendum campaign poster being set on fire in Limerick city on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on Tuesday in the Clare Street area.

The video was captured by a local witness who was walking his dog in the area. He told the Limerick Leader that he noticed three men “loitering” in the area.

He said that he was initially on the same side of the road as the trio and decided to cross the road to avoid coming in direct contact with them.

“While I was walking on the other side of the road one of the ‘gentlemen’ got up and took some sort of flammable aerosol and used it as a sort of make shift flame thrower to set the poster aflame.

“His friends watched on with laughter and applause as it caught fire. I called the garda on them but I think they got away as they arrived just as the men all left down the canal bank,” he explained.

The video is circulating on social media.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that they had no report of an incident on Clare Street.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on material displayed in public places by third parties but will respect the rights of all concerned and investigate each case or complaint on its own merits and seek a direction from the DPP.”