WATCH: Limerick students perform Zombie tribute to Dolores O'Riordan as Gaeilge

MORE than 300 students at a Limerick city secondary school have performed a stirring rendition of The Cranberries classic Zombie – with a special twist.

To mark the Irish language festival, Seachtain na Gaeilge, students from first, second and fifth class at Laurel Hill secondary school, South Circular Road, learnt the lyrics to the track as Gaeilge, performing it to round off the week.

Principal Michael Cregan said the move was a fitting tribute to the Dolores O’Riordan, a student at nearby Laurel Hill Colaiste, who died suddenly in January.

“Dolores’ death touched a lot of students. This was an idea they had for Seachtain na Gaeilge to sing a song which was so iconic to both Dolores and Limerick itself,” he said.

Since uploading the track to video sharing site YouTube, more than 5,000 people had viewed it as of this Friday.

Irish teacher Hazel Ni Anragain, who helped co-ordinate the effort, said: “Dolores’s music has inspired and it still inspiring a lot of people. We knew she was a proud Limerick woman. So we thought for the year that was in it, it would be a nice way to finish off Seachtain na Gaeilge.”

“Our Irish team went about finding the lyrics in Irish for Zombie, then the music teachers compiled and conducted the overall performance. But it was the students who stole the show – they were just brilliant,” she smiled.

As for the number of people who have viewed the track online, Hazel was delighted, adding: “It’s great to see so many likes and shares. It’s great for the kids to see Irish happening outside the classroom.”

“Irish is so strong in our school, we have children going to the Gaeltacht at the end of the month to celebrate Irish culture and traditional music. This is about relating Irish to our every day life,” she added.

Meanwhile, an orchestra at the Limerick School of Music also recreated Zombie this week.

Anna Jane Ryan arranged the special tribute to the Cranberries frontwoman, with the performance by the Limerick school of Music’s senior orchestra.

In a post on social media site Facebook, the Mulgrave Street based school said: “We had a full house and a great evening of music!”

The choir was joined by the La Cañada High School orchestra from Los Angeles.

They had flown into Limerick to take part in the 48th annual International Band Championship.