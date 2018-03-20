WATCH: 'Is this the worst date chat ever?' - Limerick man appears on First Dates Ireland

A VIDEO clip of a Limerick man's appearance on First Dates Ireland has been shared by RTE and viewers are wondering if it is the "worst date chat ever"?

RTÉ2 shared the clip of John, 30, from Limerick who goes on a date with Meath woman Clodagh, 23 ahead of tonight's programme.

It said: "The chat somehow turns to the the Killing Fields in Cambodia and he can't stop talking...."

Poor John admits that "I knew as I was talking I was bringing down the date... I was like: 'John, shut up'. Even in my head I was thinking at the time: 'John, do not talk about this!"

First Dates Ireland screens on RTÉ2 tonight, Tuesday, March 20th at 9.30pm.