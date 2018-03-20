WATCH: 'Is this the worst date chat ever?' - Limerick man appears on First Dates Ireland

A VIDEO clip of a Limerick man's appearance on First Dates Ireland has been shared by RTE and viewers are wondering if it is the "worst date chat ever"?

RTÉ2 shared the clip of John, 30, from Limerick who goes on a date with Meath woman Clodagh, 23 ahead of tonight's programme.

It said: "The chat somehow turns to the the Killing Fields in Cambodia and he can't stop talking...."

Poor John admits that "I knew as I was talking I was bringing down the date... I was like: 'John, shut up'. Even in my head I was thinking at the time: 'John, do not talk about this!"

When it comes to the worst topics of conversation for a first date, THIS pretty much tops the list. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/hGnXLIDWbh — COCO Television (@COCOtv) March 20, 2018

First Dates Ireland screens on RTÉ2 tonight, Tuesday, March 20th at 9.30pm.