Search

14 May 2022

WATCH: Protest to 'end the trolley crisis at UHL' in Limerick city

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

14 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A CAMPAIGN to "end the intolerable conditions for patients and staff" at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has taken to the busy streets of Limerick city for support.

The Mid-West Hospital campaign, so far, has garnered upwards of 10,000 signatures towards its objective of re-opening the A&E Department at St John's Hospital in Ennis, and in Nenagh.

Campaign spokesperson, Mary Cahillane, who lined the front of former Debenhams outlet on O' Connell Street with fellow volunteers today, said: "We have record numbers of people on trolleys, 126, a couple of weeks ago.”

She stressed the strain that those from rural Clare and Tipperary are putting on the overcrowding crisis in Limerick, due to the closure of A&E Departments in their respective counties.

Ms Cahillane critiqued the announcement of a private elective hospital promised for Limerick, which she feels, does not address the overcrowding issue in Limerick.

‘We all deserve better!’ Patients shifted around ‘like a game of Tetris’ - A personal experience from UHL

She also spoke of the "horrors" she has heard first-hand relating to conditions at UHL.

“One of our main campaigners, Maria McMahon, a lady in Ennis, her husband died on a trolley in University Hospital Limerick.

“We hear horrendous stories, of older people, where the lights are constantly on, and they are lying there without people attending to them.”

Despite this, Ms Cahillane conceded that the doctors and nurses at UHL are doing their level best.

Maurice Quinlivan TD stated that the recent news of an external investigation team looking into the overcrowding issue at UHL was not good enough, and that stronger action is required.

“We need serious solutions today, not next week, not next year.

“We need to have a public demonstration; we can’t continue to be treated as second class citizens. We have to show the Minister that this is not acceptable anymore,” he concluded.

Further demonstrations have been planned for Ennis and Nenagh, as part of the campaign.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media