WATCH: Limerick teen's anti-bullying message goes viral following Caroline Flack death

A LIMERICK teenager's anti-bullying video has gone viral once again, four years after its initial release, following the tragic and sudden death of Caroline Flack.

Luke Culhane's powerful video Create No Hate, which drew the attention of news outlets worldwide in 2016, has racked up over 100,000 views in recent days.

The teenager re-shared his Sky News interview on his campaign's Facebook page to mark four years since it gained popularity, with it being noted how relevant the message still is as news of Caroline Flack's suicide broke.

Luke Culhane, a then-first year Castletroy College student, released the video to take a stand against cyber-bullying, having been a victim himself.

“Have you ever cyberbullied anyone,” asks Luke in the video, which has gained almost 1.3m views.

“Have you ever been cyberbullied? Have you ever witnessed cyberbullying? 100% of teenagers answer yes to at least one of those questions. That means everybody has a part to play to help stop this needless behavior online. Play your part by using ‘stop, block, tell’."

Since the 40-year-old TV personality's death, tens of thousands of social media users have used the hashtag #BeKind in a huge call for change, urging media organisations and individuals to think more carefully about the impact of their words online.