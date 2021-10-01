WATCH: Limerick Olympian Róisín Upton reflects on Tokyo 2020 and eyes World Cup qualifiers

LIMERICK'S Róisín Upton was a key member of the Ireland women's hockey team which qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time this summer.
Upton scored in Ireland's opening pool fixture victory over South Africa in Tokyo. However, the Irish side came up just short in their bid to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Olympics.
The 12th-ranked Ireland women's side now turn their thoughts to crucial World Cup qualifiers in Pisa, Italy from October 21-24.
Ireland are one of eight teams taking part looking to join co-hosts Netherlands and Spain, as well as Belgium, England and Germany at next year's showpiece event.
Ireland won a silver medal at the 2018 World Cup in London.
Róisín Upton was among the local Olympians and Paralympians honoured for their success at Tokyo 2020 at a Mayoral Reception recently.
