WATCH: Leader Sport preview of the Limerick SHC final

The showpiece of Limerick hurling takes place this Saturday evening as Na Piarsaigh and Doon meet in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC final.

The match throws in at 7.30pm with 200 spectators allowed to attend following the easing of public health restrictions earlier this week.

Appearing in their ninth ever final, Na Piarsaigh will seek a sixth Daly Cup success since their 2011 break through against a Doon side seeking their first crown.

The Limerick Leader's Jerome O'Connell are looking forward to the final.

