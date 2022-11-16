Search

16 Nov 2022

WATCH: John Kiely pinpoints 'trainability' of his Limerick hurling heroes as key to success

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in UL

16 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland SHC winning manager John Kiely was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by UL this Tuesday.

Speaking with media in Plassey House, Kiely explained how he felt the honour was testament to "the joy that it (hurling success) has brought to Limerick people all over the world".

"It's a nice nod to the group - it's not just about me - to the impact that what has happened over the last six years has had on Limerick as a county and city. For people from Limerick far and wide, and I've been very fortunate to meet people all over the world from Limerick, the sense of confidence and pride that they gained over the last number of years has for a large part fed from the success of the group," he explained.

With four All-Ireland SHC titles in five years, what makes this Limerick set-up so special? 

"They have an incredible trainability about them. When you show them something once or discuss something with them once they generally had it and moved on from it. That's a really impressive trait that this group of guys have because it means you can build on their understanding and knowledge of the game and incrementally what's been done is being built on all the time which allows them to become the players they have become," outlined the manager.

"We have tremendous trust and honesty within our group. The players themselves are an extraordinary bunch of guys and they have put in a tremendous effort on the pitch over the last number of years."

