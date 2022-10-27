WATCH: Sean Finn feels 'it's the right time' for Bruff to return to Limerick senior hurling

BRUFF bid to end a five year stay outside of the Limerick senior club hurling ranks this Saturday.
Bruff play Monaleen in the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship final this October 29 in Kilmallock at 3pm.
Bruff last won this title in 2014 and will have seven of that starting team still in their line-up as they bid to win promotion into the 2023 Limerick SHC.
Captain Sean Finn is one of those survivors - back in the '14 final he scored 1-2 as a teenager.
The inter-county star is hoping to add more silverware to his collection and win with "the lads I've grown up playing hurling with".
Ahead of Saturday's final, Finn spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
