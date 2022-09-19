WATCH: Gavin O’Mahony happy Limerick champions Kilmallock are '60-minutes away from a final'

LIMERICK senior club hurling champions Kilmallock are on target to continue their title defence into county final day.

It's 30 years since The Balbec appeared in back-to-back Limerick SHC finals and it's the 1970's since they retained the Daly Cup.

The holders now await one of Patrickswell, Doon, Kildimo-Pallaskenry or South Liberties in the semi finals on October 15/16.

The south Limerick side ended their group phase with three wins, a draw and a loss.

The draw came in Sunday's tie with Doon.

"It was a funny game because both teams had qualified but both teams would still want to win and go straight into a semi final," said former Limerick and Kilmallock captain Gavin O'Mahony.

"We are 60-minutes away from a final now and that would have been the goal at the start of the year to get ourselves back into the county final and give ourselves a chance," O'Mahony said after the game in Fedamore.