Search

09 Sept 2022

WATCH: Harry Gleeson happy Ballybrown still in Limerick SHC as 'the real hurling starts'

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BALLYBROWN maintained their quest for a quarter final spot in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with victory over Garryspillane on Thursday evening.

The Clarina side conceded two goals and lost Colin Coughlan to a red card mid-way through the second half but regrouped to score seven of the final eight points for a 0-21 to 2-12 win.

Ballybrown now know that victory over South Liberties in the final round will see them advance.

"This is when the real hurling starts," said Ballybrown manager Harry Gleeson.

"We wanted lads to die in their boots and I think they did that. A lot of young lads are coming through and I think they are going to be great players down the line," said Gleeson, who is in his first year with Ballybrown after six seasons with the Adare fotballers.

"No point thinking about anybody else," said Gleeson of the final round permutations.

Gleeson spoke with members in Caherconlish after the win over The Bouncers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media