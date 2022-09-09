WATCH: Harry Gleeson happy Ballybrown still in Limerick SHC as 'the real hurling starts'

BALLYBROWN maintained their quest for a quarter final spot in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with victory over Garryspillane on Thursday evening.

The Clarina side conceded two goals and lost Colin Coughlan to a red card mid-way through the second half but regrouped to score seven of the final eight points for a 0-21 to 2-12 win.

Ballybrown now know that victory over South Liberties in the final round will see them advance.

"This is when the real hurling starts," said Ballybrown manager Harry Gleeson.

"We wanted lads to die in their boots and I think they did that. A lot of young lads are coming through and I think they are going to be great players down the line," said Gleeson, who is in his first year with Ballybrown after six seasons with the Adare fotballers.

"No point thinking about anybody else," said Gleeson of the final round permutations.

Gleeson spoke with members in Caherconlish after the win over The Bouncers.