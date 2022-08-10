Search

10 Aug 2022

WATCH: Kieran Bermingham heaps praise on the influence of Na Piarsaigh's Limerick hurlers

Reporter:

Tom Clancy

10 Aug 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

NA PIARSAIGH senior hurling manager Kieran Bermingham has praised the influence of his returning inter-county stars on their winning start to the Limerick senior club hurling championship.

The Caherdavin club are the only side with a 100% record in Group One of the Limerick SHC after two rounds of action.

The Light Blues have beaten holders Kilmallock and Doon in successive weekends to enter a three-week break in a lofty position.

David Dempsey has been among the goals in both games, with Kevin Downes and Peter Casey also in fine scoring form for the Light Blues who are looking to win their seventh Daly Cup title since their 2011 breakthrough season.

“I thought it was a very good game of hurling with two good teams on show and we ultimately came out on top because we were lucky in a couple of plays that had an influence on the scoreline at the end. We are just happy to keeping moving in the championship,” said Na Piarsaigh manager Kieran Bermingham after their one point win over Kilmallock.

The manager was full of praise for his four All-Ireland SHC winning heroes and their impact on the club side.

“There isn’t a team in the country that wouldn't be waiting with open arms for the likes of William O’Donoghue, the Caseys and Conor Boylan. We are really proud of the lads and proud of what they have brought to Limerick and delighted to have them back."

Kieran Bermingham was speaking with Tom Clancy of the Limerick Leader in Doon.

