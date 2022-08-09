WATCH: James O'Keeffe hopeful confidence boosting win inspires Garryspillane in Limerick SHC

JUST one of the six teams in Group Two of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship don't have a win under their belt ahead after two rounds of action.

Ahead of a three week break, Garryspillane got their campaign back on track with victory in the weekend's south Limerick derby against Blackrock.

The Bouncers trailed for long periods but two second half goals and the final four scores of the game sealed their 2-17 to 1-18 win.

"It's something about is this year we are slow off the mark but finishing games better. Thankfully we just had enough in the tank there at the end - fitness told a lot there in the finish," said a happy Garryspillane manager James O'Keeffe.

"A win on the board was the main thing - it boosts confidence in training, it boosts everything and hopefully we can push on from there."

James O'Keeffe was speaking with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after the final whistle in Kilmallock.